Radix (XRD) Price Down 12.8% This Week

Radix (XRD) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. Radix has a market capitalization of $178.84 million and $374,011.49 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radix has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar. One Radix coin can currently be bought for $0.0360 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001767 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $888.02 or 0.05316970 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $81.27 or 0.00486594 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,814.99 or 0.28829464 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix’s launch date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,962,303,546 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

