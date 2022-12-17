RBA Wealth Management LLC Acquires 535 Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 535 shares during the period. Forward Air makes up about 1.9% of RBA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. RBA Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Forward Air worth $3,334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Forward Air by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 78,959 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,734,000 after purchasing an additional 21,960 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forward Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $735,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 715,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,767,000 after purchasing an additional 47,048 shares in the last quarter. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Forward Air

In other Forward Air news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $217,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,540,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Chris C. Ruble sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.20, for a total value of $233,374.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 25,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,716,019.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $753,135. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Forward Air Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FWRD opened at $105.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.62. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. Forward Air Co. has a 52-week low of $84.04 and a 52-week high of $125.71.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $510.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.42 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Forward Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 13.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on FWRD shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Forward Air from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. StockNews.com raised Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Forward Air in a report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.29.

Forward Air Profile

(Get Rating)

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

