RBA Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

RBA Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $56.57 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $53.18 and a one year high of $83.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.34.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

