RBA Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,986 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT opened at $246.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $242.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.77. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $217.12 and a twelve month high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

