RBA Wealth Management LLC Has $2.99 Million Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

RBA Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $2,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,975,704 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $23,282,861,000 after purchasing an additional 510,546 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,569,124 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $17,989,404,000 after buying an additional 1,180,078 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,682,635 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,948,563,000 after buying an additional 488,405 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,633,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,279,276,000 after buying an additional 96,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,241,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,089,112,000 after buying an additional 381,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AVGO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Broadcom to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Insider Transactions at Broadcom

Broadcom Stock Performance

In other Broadcom news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total transaction of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $555.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $495.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $506.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.07 and a 52 week high of $677.76.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.50 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 70.00% and a net margin of 34.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $4.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Articles

