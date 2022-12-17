RBA Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,641 Shares of Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH)

RBA Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,074 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,641 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 1,168.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,613 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vishay Intertechnology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 10,538.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 956.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. 85.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vishay Intertechnology alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VSH. StockNews.com lowered Vishay Intertechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Vishay Intertechnology from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE VSH opened at $21.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.32. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $16.73 and a one year high of $23.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $924.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 29th. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.71%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Raanan Zilberman sold 27,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $575,462.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,064.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

(Get Rating)

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Intertechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Intertechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.