Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Major Shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT – Get Rating) major shareholder Miami Jewish Federatio Greater sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,360,228 shares in the company, valued at $34,060,109.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Red Violet Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Red Violet stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Red Violet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $42.47. The company has a market cap of $340.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,225.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.26.

Get Red Violet alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Violet

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 32.0% in the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,943,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,660,000 after buying an additional 471,045 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 2.4% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,291,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,595,000 after buying an additional 30,520 shares in the last quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 83.4% in the second quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,278,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,099,000 after buying an additional 581,442 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 2.3% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 812,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 17,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Red Violet by 15.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 595,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,308,000 after buying an additional 78,308 shares in the last quarter. 59.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Violet

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in proprietary technologies and applying analytical capabilities to deliver identity intelligence in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and regulatory compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, as well as helps professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Red Violet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Violet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.