Render Token (RNDR) One Day Volume Hits $10.13 Million

Render Token (RNDR) traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. Render Token has a market cap of $112.97 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Render Token has traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Render Token token can now be bought for about $0.45 or 0.00002665 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.43 or 0.05111355 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00486442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.33 or 0.28821958 BTC.

Render Token Token Profile

Render Token launched on June 15th, 2019. Render Token’s total supply is 530,962,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 253,798,860 tokens. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @rendertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com.

Render Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

