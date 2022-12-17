Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Stake Cut by City Holding Co.

City Holding Co. reduced its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. City Holding Co.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 29.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,226,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $945,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,265 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,384,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $183,542,000 after purchasing an additional 436,685 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,085,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,803,000 after acquiring an additional 427,719 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,808,000 after acquiring an additional 422,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,290,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $168,939,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares in the last quarter. 58.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock opened at $131.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.57 and a 52 week high of $149.17. The firm has a market cap of $41.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $133.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.69.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 43.23%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com downgraded Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Republic Services from $162.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Republic Services to $148.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.63.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

