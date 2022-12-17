Request (REQ) Trading 9.3% Lower Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 17th. One Request token can currently be bought for about $0.0882 or 0.00000528 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $88.16 million and $17.43 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Request has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00014758 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037075 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00040868 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005983 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00020023 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00228941 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003805 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Request Profile

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08646335 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $22,996,130.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.