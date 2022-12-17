Request Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $93.01 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. One Request token can now be bought for $0.0930 or 0.00000557 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $93.01 million and approximately $31.06 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Request has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00014658 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00004909 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00037072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00040670 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005990 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00019931 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00229154 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003806 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000048 BTC.

About Request

Request is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08646335 USD and is down -3.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $22,996,130.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

