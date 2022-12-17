RH (NYSE:RH) Receives $334.31 Average Price Target from Analysts

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $333.81.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on RH from $262.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on RH from $325.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wedbush cut RH from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $274.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on RH from $338.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

RH Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE RH opened at $255.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $560.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $260.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.30.

Insider Transactions at RH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RH

In related news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.75, for a total value of $162,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,661,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,733.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 448,057 shares of company stock valued at $115,436,600. Corporate insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in RH by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC grew its holdings in RH by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in RH by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in RH by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in RH by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

