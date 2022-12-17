Ribbon Finance One Day Volume Reaches $693,786.21 (RBN)

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ribbon Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00001459 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ribbon Finance has a total market capitalization of $81.99 million and approximately $693,786.21 worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ribbon Finance Token Profile

Ribbon Finance’s genesis date was May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

