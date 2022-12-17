Ricegrowers Limited (SGLLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 19th

Ricegrowers Limited (ASX:SGLLV – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Friday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th.
Ricegrowers Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.57.
About Ricegrowers
Recommended Stories
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Ricegrowers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ricegrowers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.