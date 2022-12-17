Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc Takes Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 255,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,230,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $492,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $194.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.29. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

