RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RNG. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on RingCentral in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners dropped their target price on RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on RingCentral from $110.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on RingCentral from $59.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on RingCentral from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.83.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Performance

RNG traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $39.40. 2,539,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,867,306. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.82. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $28.00 and a 12 month high of $198.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.52, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,705.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 3,148 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $108,731.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,421,705.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vladimir Shmunis sold 38,017 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.86, for a total transaction of $1,515,357.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,175 shares in the company, valued at $9,613,235.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,069 shares of company stock worth $2,102,263 in the last three months. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 110.3% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 26.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 4.0% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,731 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in RingCentral by 40.9% in the second quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 37,999 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $339,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company offers business cloud communications and contact center solutions based on its Message Video Phone? platform. Its products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Contact Center, a collaborative contact center solution that delivers omni-channel; and RingCentral Engage Digital, a digital customer engagement platform that allows enterprises to interact with their customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.