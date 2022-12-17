RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (REI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on January 9th

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.085 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$10.88 and a 52-week high of C$17.17.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.43 by C($0.42). The firm had revenue of C$305.26 million for the quarter.

