Ripio Credit Network One Day Volume Tops $12,542.90 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 17th. One Ripio Credit Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 3.7% against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $12,542.90 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official message board is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

