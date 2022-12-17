Rithm Capital Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:RITM)

Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th.

Rithm Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 23.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Rithm Capital has a payout ratio of 75.2% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Research analysts expect Rithm Capital to earn $1.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.4%.

Get Rithm Capital alerts:

Rithm Capital Price Performance

RITM opened at $8.06 on Friday. Rithm Capital has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $11.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.75.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rithm Capital

Several analysts have recently commented on RITM shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Rithm Capital from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Rithm Capital from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Rithm Capital in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Rithm Capital from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Rithm Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth $86,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth $95,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth $120,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rithm Capital by 27.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,569 shares during the period. Finally, Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Rithm Capital in the first quarter worth $160,000. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rithm Capital

(Get Rating)

Rithm Capital Corp. provides capital and services to the real estate and financial services sectors in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises mortgage servicing related assets, residential securities and loans, and consumer loans. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rithm Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rithm Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.