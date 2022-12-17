Robert W. Baird Boosts PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Price Target to $24.00

PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Robert W. Baird to $24.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of PowerSchool to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PowerSchool in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PowerSchool from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on PowerSchool from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of PowerSchool from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.20.

NYSE PWSC opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. PowerSchool has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $22.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.68. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a PE ratio of -101.90, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in PowerSchool by 63.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PowerSchool during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PowerSchool in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of PowerSchool by 93.9% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution is embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts representing approximately 45 million students worldwide. Its cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

