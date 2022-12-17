Robert W. Baird Cuts TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $22.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on TASK. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research cut their price target on TaskUs to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.67.

Shares of NASDAQ TASK opened at $17.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 42.75, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.47. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.07 and a current ratio of 3.07.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TaskUs in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in TaskUs in the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

