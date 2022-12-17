Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Director Matthew Rizik Buys 2,700 Shares of Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) Director Matthew Rizik bought 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.00 per share, for a total transaction of $21,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 552,502 shares in the company, valued at $4,420,016. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Matthew Rizik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 8th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.46 per share, with a total value of $21,996.00.

On Monday, December 5th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.54 per share, with a total value of $21,350.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.33 per share, with a total value of $21,658.00.

On Wednesday, November 30th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $21,303.00.

On Monday, November 28th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.56 per share, with a total value of $21,924.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Matthew Rizik purchased 2,800 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, with a total value of $21,588.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $21,692.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, Matthew Rizik bought 2,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.49 per share, with a total value of $22,074.00.

On Wednesday, November 9th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.48 per share, with a total value of $21,384.00.

On Monday, November 7th, Matthew Rizik bought 3,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $21,875.00.

Rocket Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RKT opened at $7.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $7.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.97 and a fifty-two week high of $15.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 11.69 and a quick ratio of 11.69.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 5.21% and a net margin of 1.41%. As a group, analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Companies in the second quarter worth $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Companies during the first quarter valued at $81,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 134.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 341.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 178.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RKT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus lowered Rocket Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a $8.00 price target on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Rocket Companies from $7.25 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.88.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

