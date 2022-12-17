Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is 11.61.

Several brokerages have commented on RKLB. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $6.50 to $5.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Cowen upgraded Rocket Lab USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Lab USA in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $3.00 target price for the company.

Get Rocket Lab USA alerts:

Rocket Lab USA Trading Up 1.0 %

RKLB opened at 4.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 4.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 4.47 and its 200 day moving average is 4.66. Rocket Lab USA has a fifty-two week low of 3.53 and a fifty-two week high of 12.75.

Insider Activity at Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The rocket manufacturer reported -0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of -0.07. The business had revenue of 63.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 62.79 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative return on equity of 13.48% and a negative net margin of 51.17%. Research analysts forecast that Rocket Lab USA will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total transaction of 208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Rocket Lab USA news, Director Michael D. Griffin sold 50,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of 4.12, for a total transaction of 208,834.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Adam C. Spice sold 45,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of 4.22, for a total value of 192,680.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,750,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately 7,386,506.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,157 shares of company stock valued at $459,794. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Lab USA

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 10.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 32,607 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 371,800 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Rocket Lab USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 88.2% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,234 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Rocket Lab USA by 490.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 800,962 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $6,447,000 after buying an additional 665,221 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.04% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Lab USA

(Get Rating)

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft engineering and design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Lab USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Lab USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.