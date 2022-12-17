Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.

Several research analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,355,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $24.39.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

