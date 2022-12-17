Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.80.
Several research analysts have recently commented on RCKT shares. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.
In related news, Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,355,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,999,997.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 33.67% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:RCKT opened at $22.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average is $16.06. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $24.39.
Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.
