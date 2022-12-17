Rocket Pool (RPL) Price Reaches $18.77 on Top Exchanges

Rocket Pool (RPL) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Rocket Pool has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool token can now be purchased for about $18.77 or 0.00112377 BTC on exchanges. Rocket Pool has a market cap of $356.06 million and $639,999.48 worth of Rocket Pool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001762 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $853.43 or 0.05111355 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.22 or 0.00486442 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,812.33 or 0.28821958 BTC.

About Rocket Pool

Rocket Pool’s launch date was September 7th, 2017. Rocket Pool’s total supply is 18,970,871 tokens. Rocket Pool’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rocket Pool is www.rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Rocket Pool Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RocketPool is an Ethereum-based Proof of Stake pool built to be compatible with Casper, the new consensus protocol due in 2018. It acts as a decentralized platform that provides the users, individuals or organizations, with tools to earn interest on their Ethereum. At the RocketPool, users can use 3d full party API for businesses that want to feature a Proof of Stake service.The RocketPool token (RPL) is a protocol token that was created to be a tool on distributed staking network. RPL token is Ethereum-based and it works with an automatic adjustment between reporting intervals mechanism in which Smart nodes on the RocketPool network report their status and server load every 15 minutes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rocket Pool using one of the exchanges listed above.

