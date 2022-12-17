Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Price Target Cut to C$2.75 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. TD Securities lowered shares of Roots from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 12th.
Roots Price Performance
Shares of RROTF opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.31. Roots has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $2.95.
Roots Company Profile
Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.
