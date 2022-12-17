Roth Capital Initiates Coverage on Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND)

Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mondee (NASDAQ:MOND – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

MOND has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Mondee in a research note on Monday, August 29th. They issued an overweight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Mondee from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of MOND stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.66. Mondee has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $16.98.

Mondee ( NASDAQ:MOND Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $39.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.09 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mondee will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mondee news, CEO Prasad Gundumogula purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.14 per share, with a total value of $56,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,355,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,734,974.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $338,278 in the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Mondee during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $696,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Mondee Holdings, Inc operates as a travel technology, service, and content company in the leisure and corporate travel markets. It delivers a technology platform of SaaS, mobile, and cloud products and services to a global customer base. The company is connecting a network of 50,000 leisure travel advisors and gig economy workers to 500 airlines and approximately 1 million hotel and vacation rentals, packaged solutions, and ancillary offerings.

