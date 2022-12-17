Royal Bank of Canada’s (RY) Buy Rating Reiterated at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reiterated their buy rating on shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Rating) (NYSE:RY) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Fundamental Research currently has a C$138.40 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

RY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cormark lifted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$152.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. CSFB boosted their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from C$150.00 to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$151.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada to C$153.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$140.00 to C$132.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$145.07.

TSE:RY opened at C$127.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$176.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$128.58 and its 200 day moving average price is C$126.81. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$116.75 and a 12 month high of C$149.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.13%. This is a boost from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.85%.

In related news, Director David Ian Mckay sold 4,078 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$125.21, for a total transaction of C$510,585.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$735,328.97. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,234 shares of company stock worth $1,559,529.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

