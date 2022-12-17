Rune Trading 86.7% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

Rune (RUNE) traded 87.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Rune has traded 86.7% higher against the US dollar. Rune has a market capitalization of $49,274.95 and $170.54 worth of Rune was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rune token can now be bought for $2.51 or 0.00015035 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Rune alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001774 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $894.91 or 0.05348742 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $81.35 or 0.00486195 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,819.81 or 0.28807281 BTC.

Rune Token Profile

Rune was first traded on March 31st, 2021. Rune’s total supply is 13,517 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,619 tokens. Rune’s official Twitter account is @runemetaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rune is https://reddit.com/r/runemetaverse and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rune’s official website is rune.game. Rune’s official message board is runemetaverse.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Rune

According to CryptoCompare, “Rune (RUNE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Rune has a current supply of 13,516.98418437. The last known price of Rune is 2.51300972 USD and is up 87.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $170.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rune.game.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rune directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rune should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rune using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Rune Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rune and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.