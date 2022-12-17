Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY) Insider Thomas B. Raterman Buys 6,700 Shares

Runway Growth Finance Corp. (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) insider Thomas B. Raterman purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.86 per share, with a total value of $79,462.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 98,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,581.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Runway Growth Finance Stock Performance

RWAY opened at $12.11 on Friday. Runway Growth Finance Corp. has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $14.92. The company has a market cap of $490.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.09 and its 200 day moving average is $12.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Get Runway Growth Finance alerts:

Runway Growth Finance (NASDAQ:RWAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.82 million. Runway Growth Finance had a net margin of 37.01% and a return on equity of 8.89%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Runway Growth Finance Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Runway Growth Finance Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Runway Growth Finance

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Runway Growth Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Runway Growth Finance’s payout ratio is presently 173.50%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Advisory Research Inc. boosted its position in Runway Growth Finance by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 57,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,314 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Runway Growth Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. 63.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on RWAY. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Runway Growth Finance from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Hovde Group upped their price objective on shares of Runway Growth Finance to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

About Runway Growth Finance

(Get Rating)

Runway Growth Finance Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in senior-secured loans to late stage and growth companies. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the technology, life sciences, healthcare and information services, business services and select consumer services and products sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Runway Growth Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Runway Growth Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.