Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR) Shares Acquired by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust (NYSE:SBR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,997 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 131 shares during the quarter. Sabine Royalty Trust makes up approximately 0.6% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Sabine Royalty Trust were worth $1,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sabine Royalty Trust by 14.1% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,050 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 30.1% in the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 7,654 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sabine Royalty Trust by 129.3% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 40,743 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $356,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Sabine Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $1,380,000.

Shares of NYSE:SBR opened at $78.69 on Friday. Sabine Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $90.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $1.068 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $12.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.29%. This is an increase from Sabine Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.58.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sabine Royalty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Sabine Royalty Trust Profile

Sabine Royalty Trust holds royalty and mineral interests in various producing oil and gas properties in the United States. The company's royalty and mineral interests include landowner's royalties, overriding royalty interests, minerals, production payments, and other similar non-participatory interest in certain producing and proved undeveloped oil and gas properties located in Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Mexico, Oklahoma, and Texas.

