Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €160.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €160.00 ($168.42) price target on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €125.00 ($131.58) target price on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €112.00 ($117.89) price objective on shares of Safran in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($157.89) target price on shares of Safran in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of SAF stock opened at €115.82 ($121.92) on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €111.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is €104.35. Safran has a 12-month low of €67.17 ($70.71) and a 12-month high of €92.36 ($97.22).

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

