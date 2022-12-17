Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $198.03.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $128.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 458.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.15. Salesforce has a one year low of $126.89 and a one year high of $260.78.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.83 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Salesforce will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $52,722.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,122,070.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,722 shares of company stock worth $29,429,991 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in Salesforce by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 6.4% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,327 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,334 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Apriem Advisors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 1,450 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 1,441 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

