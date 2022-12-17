Saltmarble (SML) Price Hits $17.31

Saltmarble (SML) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 17th. In the last week, Saltmarble has traded up 19.5% against the dollar. One Saltmarble token can currently be purchased for $17.31 or 0.00103581 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Saltmarble has a market cap of $841.09 million and approximately $947,443.24 worth of Saltmarble was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Saltmarble Token Profile

Saltmarble was first traded on June 1st, 2022. Saltmarble’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,600,000 tokens. Saltmarble’s official website is ggdgame.saltmarble.io. Saltmarble’s official message board is medium.com/@saltmarble. Saltmarble’s official Twitter account is @saltmarble.

Saltmarble Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Saltmarble (SML) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Saltmarble has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Saltmarble is 18.87925601 USD and is up 1.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,082,216.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://ggdgame.saltmarble.io/.”

