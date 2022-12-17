Salvus Wealth Management LLC Has $521,000 Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Altria Group by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,586,000 after purchasing an additional 546,935 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MO shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com lowered Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group cut Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Shares of MO stock opened at $46.56 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.35 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.81. The firm has a market cap of $83.44 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.64.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 18.61% and a negative return on equity of 345.98%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.08%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 146.30%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

