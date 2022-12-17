Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 516 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,955 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 17,590 shares in the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 115,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $5,635,819.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 827,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,260,398.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 in the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet raised Cisco Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.84.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $47.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $196.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.64. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.87%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

