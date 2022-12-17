Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 696 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 30.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in EOG Resources by 25.9% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 127,885 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $15,249,000 after purchasing an additional 26,310 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,534 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the first quarter worth about $86,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in EOG Resources by 73.4% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 48,804 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,819,000 after purchasing an additional 20,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in EOG Resources by 55.0% in the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 96,547 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $11,511,000 after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares in the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG opened at $125.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $134.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.88. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.67 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The company has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 35.36%. Analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 23.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,043,698.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other EOG Resources news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total transaction of $289,454.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares in the company, valued at $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total value of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock worth $1,459,657. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.