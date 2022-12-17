Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.89

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 43861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $699.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.
Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.
