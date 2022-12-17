Sana Biotechnology (NASDAQ:SANA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.89

Shares of Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SANA – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.89 and last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 43861 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Sana Biotechnology from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd.

Sana Biotechnology Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $699.96 million, a P/E ratio of -2.28 and a beta of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sana Biotechnology

About Sana Biotechnology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in Sana Biotechnology by 2,162.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Sana Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

Sana Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on utilizing engineered cells as medicines. The company develops ex vivo and in vivo cell engineering platforms for various therapeutic areas with unmet treatment needs, including oncology, diabetes, central nervous system disorders, cardiovascular diseases, genetic disorders, and others.

