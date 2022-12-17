Sapphire (SAPP) Price Reaches $0.0173 on Top Exchanges

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Sapphire coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000103 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Sapphire has a market cap of $15.62 million and approximately $9,665.42 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded down 16.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,179.02 or 0.07059316 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001578 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00032219 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00071071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00052187 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001145 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008280 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00021885 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001500 BTC.

Sapphire Profile

Sapphire (SAPP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 924,196,659 coins and its circulating supply is 904,050,141 coins. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sapphire is sappcoin.com.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sapphire using one of the exchanges listed above.

