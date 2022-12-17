Sasol (NYSE:SSL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $15.01

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.01 and last traded at $15.03, with a volume of 193183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

Get Sasol alerts:

Sasol Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sasol

Sasol Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSL. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 131.9% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 467,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,356,000 after buying an additional 265,627 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 124.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after buying an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 50.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 190,889 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after buying an additional 64,153 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 313.3% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after buying an additional 59,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sasol by 549.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after buying an additional 57,296 shares in the last quarter. 1.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.