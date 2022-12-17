Scholarship Coin Trading 68% Lower This Week (SCHO)

Scholarship Coin (SCHO) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 17th. One Scholarship Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC on exchanges. Scholarship Coin has a market cap of $26,797.35 and approximately $14.82 worth of Scholarship Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Scholarship Coin has traded 68% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Scholarship Coin Profile

Scholarship Coin’s genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Scholarship Coin’s total supply is 13,831,050 coins and its circulating supply is 14,885,950 coins. Scholarship Coin’s official website is www.scholarshipcoin.org. Scholarship Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinscholarship and its Facebook page is accessible here. Scholarship Coin’s official message board is discord.gg/xt28253ca. The Reddit community for Scholarship Coin is https://reddit.com/r/scholarship_coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Scholarship Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Scholarship Coin (SCHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Scholarship Coin has a current supply of 13,831,050. The last known price of Scholarship Coin is 0.00180025 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.scholarshipcoin.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scholarship Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scholarship Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Scholarship Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

