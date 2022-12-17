Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) Position Increased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Get Rating) by 223.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,882 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 116,692 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Howard Financial Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Howard Financial Services LTD. owned about 0.06% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $4,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pflug Koory LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 412.1% during the second quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2,506.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1,165.5% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 105.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA FNDF opened at $28.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.24. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $34.29.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.