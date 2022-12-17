Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Holdings Increased by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Get Rating) by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,553 shares during the period. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDA. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,329,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,385,617,000 after purchasing an additional 973,718 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,133,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,274,000 after purchasing an additional 390,087 shares in the last quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $4,696,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,904,000. Finally, Callan Capital LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 338,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,299,000 after purchasing an additional 60,201 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDA opened at $46.54 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.35 and a fifty-two week high of $56.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.43.

