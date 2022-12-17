Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,205 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,076 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up approximately 4.2% of Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $27.40 and a 12 month high of $39.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.48.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.