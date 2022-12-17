Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Sold by Howard Financial Services LTD.

Howard Financial Services LTD. lowered its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD.’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 22,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 51.2% in the first quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 70,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,486,000 after buying an additional 23,828 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 44.8% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,832,000 after buying an additional 30,173 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 173,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,606,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1,800.2% in the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 131,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,519,000 after buying an additional 124,664 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHO stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.87 and a fifty-two week high of $50.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.68.

