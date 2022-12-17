Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Addison Capital Co

Addison Capital Co decreased its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Addison Capital Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHP. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 730.9% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 59.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 552.1% during the 2nd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHP opened at $52.30 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $63.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.55.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.