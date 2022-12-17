Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Holdings Lowered by SNS Financial Group LLC

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 632,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Schwab US Broad Market ETF worth $26,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 96.3% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 75,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 37,009 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,563,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 75.1% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 186,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,932,000 after acquiring an additional 79,809 shares during the last quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 123,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after acquiring an additional 3,356 shares during the period. Finally, USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,834 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $44.93 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.93. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $40.92 and a one year high of $57.10.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.