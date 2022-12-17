Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Purchased by Emerald Advisors LLC

Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Emerald Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,221,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,112,000 after buying an additional 167,976 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 97,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,502,000 after buying an additional 3,509 shares during the period. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,651,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock opened at $74.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.45. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $65.96 and a 1-year high of $82.47.

