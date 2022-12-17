Seiren Games Network (SERG) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $291.90 Million

Seiren Games Network (SERG) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 17th. During the last seven days, Seiren Games Network has traded 19.1% lower against the dollar. Seiren Games Network has a total market capitalization of $291.90 million and approximately $40,629.01 worth of Seiren Games Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Seiren Games Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0579 or 0.00000347 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Seiren Games Network Profile

Seiren Games Network launched on March 23rd, 2022. Seiren Games Network’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. Seiren Games Network’s official website is serg.network. Seiren Games Network’s official Twitter account is @official_aok21 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Seiren Games Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SERG public chain is a decentralized blockchain network implemented based on AOK Network, performs as the core of the AOK Ecosystem, launched in 2018. Many things can be done through the AOK Network chain, including token assets issuing, DAPP deployment and running, stake and vote for gains, assets transferring, Etc.Seiren Games users are owners of all the gaming assets they have. All in-game characters and equipment will be in the form of NFTs, which are verifiable assets on the blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seiren Games Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seiren Games Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Seiren Games Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

