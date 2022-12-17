Senmiao Technology (NASDAQ:AIHS) Trading 1.4% Higher

Senmiao Technology Limited (NASDAQ:AIHS – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.90 and last traded at $0.90. 70,837 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 179,788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.

Senmiao Technology Trading Up 13.6 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.95.

Senmiao Technology Company Profile

Senmiao Technology Limited engages in the automobile transaction and related services business in the People's Republic of China. The company offers car rental services to individual customers; and auto finance solutions through financing leases. It also engages in automobile sales; the facilitation of automobile transaction and financing; and the provision of supporting services provided to online ride-hailing drivers, as well as management and guarantee services.

